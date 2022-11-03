Vijay Mallya's attorney informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that he had not heard from the wanted businessman and asked to be dismissed from the case. Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hima Kohli's panel approved the lawyer E C Agrawala's discharge from the case and asked him to provide the liquor baron's email address and current residence in the United Kingdom to the supreme court registry.

