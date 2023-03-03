Vijay Mallya's plea dismissed by Supreme Court, fugitive offender declaration looms2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 02:41 PM IST
Under the provisions of the Act, once a person is declared a fugitive economic offender, the prosecuting agency has the powers to confiscate his property.
The Supreme Court Friday dismissed a plea by businessman Vijay Mallya challenging the proceedings in a Mumbai court to declare him a fugitive economic offender and confiscate his properties.
