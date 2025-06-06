Vijay Mallya's BIG claim on CBI lookout circular against him: ‘I went in and out multiple times and never had a problem’

Vijay Mallya, the embattled London-based Indian businessman, has said he knew nothing of any Lookout Circular (LoC) against him or any changes in it.

Advertisement

Mallya, the former Kingfisher Airlines chief facing multiple fraud charges in India, opened up in a four-hour-long conversation with podcaster Raj Shamani. In the podcast, released on Thursday, Mallya was asked about the 2015 Lookout Circular (LoC) by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against him and the subsequent changes in it.

“I know nothing of any Look Out Circular. I went in and out multiple times and had never a problem,” Mallya told Shamani.

The CBI had issued a fresh LOC against Mallya in the last week of November, 2015 asking airport authorities across the country to 'inform' it about Mallya's movements. In doing so, the central agency replaced its previous circular which had sought detention of the businessman if he attempted to leave the country.

Advertisement

Mallya left the country in March 2016 for the United Kingdom where he is legally contesting the extradition ordered by the British government.

Background: Change in the 2015 LOC In September 2018, the CBI said that the change in a 2015 LoC against Mallya from ‘detain’ to merely informing about his movements was an ‘error’ in judgement because he was cooperating in the probe and there was no warrant against him.

CBI sources had said in 2018 that when the first LoC was issued on October 12, 2015, Mallya was already abroad.

The central agency sources had said that there was no need to arrest or detain him on 24 November 2015 when he returned from London as he was a sitting MP and there was no warrant against him. Mallya was a Member of Parliament (MP) Rajya Sabha till May 2016.

Advertisement

Reports quoting sources had said the central agency only wanted information on his movements. Besides, the probe was in an initial stage and the CBI was collecting documents from the IDBI in the ₹900 crore loan default case, they said.

What is an LOC? A Look Out Circular (LOC) is a notice issued by immigration authorities at airports, seaports, and land borders to alert them about individuals whose travel might be restricted or who might be detained.

LOC essentially a warning system to prevent individuals from entering or leaving a country. LOCs are often issued to prevent people from absconding from criminal investigations or evading arrest.

On 9 April, Mallya lost an appeal against a London high court bankruptcy order in a case pertaining to more than ₹11,101 crore debt to lenders, including the State Bank of India (SBI).

Advertisement

I know nothing of any Look Out Circular. I went in and out multiple times and had never a problem.

Mallya has been living in London since fleeing India in 2016. He has been embroiled in a long legal battle with lenders, as well as the Indian authorities, following the 2012 collapse of his defunct Kingfisher Airlines.