Vijay Murugesh Nirani honoured as NDTV Indian of the Year 2024 for Energy Transition

NEW DELHI, Dec. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vijay Murugesh Nirani, Founder & Managing Director of TruAlt Bioenergy, has been awarded the prestigious NDTV Indian of the Year 2024 - Energy Transition accolade. The award was presented by UK Sinha, former Chairman of SEBI, in recognition of Mr. Nirani's remarkable contributions to India's renewable energy revolution and his leadership in advancing the nation's progress toward a sustainable energy future. In his acceptance speech, Mr. Nirani said: "Thank you, NDTV, for this stupendous honor. I dedicate this recognition to the policymakers and farmers of our nation. As a country, India largely depends on fuel imports—over 70 to 80% of what we consume is imported. That's not something we can be particularly proud of. However, the transformative policies introduced by the current government, particularly the Ethanol Blending Program (EBP), have been revolutionary. A 10-year target was achieved in less than five years, saving nearly ₹1 lakh crore annually in foreign exchange." He further highlighted India's vast potential in emerging energy solutions, such as Compressed Biogas (CBG) and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), which can be produced using agricultural waste and biomass. These innovations, he noted, hold the key to a sustainable and self-reliant future. "Kudos and heartfelt thanks to the policymakers—this award is especially for them and their incredible role in driving our economy forward," he concluded. Other distinguished honourees at the event included: • External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, awarded the 'India First' award. • Roshni Nadar Malhotra, recognized as Business Leader of the Year. • Hitesh Doshi of Waaree Energies, honored as Entrepreneur of the Year. • Prof. Annapurni Subramaniam, celebrated as Science Icon of the Year. • The Namo Drone Didi Yojana, awarded for Social Impact of the Year. • Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director of Raymond Group, honoured as India's Centurion. • Kapil Sharma, awarded Global Entertainer of the Year • Mohammed Abdul Wohab & Sabitri Pal of SHIS Foundation, recognized as Gold Visionary - The Real Hero of India. • Ananya Panday, lauded as Youth Icon of the Year. The ceremony was graced by distinguished Guests of Honour, including Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hon'ble Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT, and Dr. S. Jaishankar, Hon'ble Minister of External Affairs. The awards also represented an extraordinary lineup of nominees who are shaping India's economic landscape through their visionary leadership and transformative contributions. Among the distinguished nominees were: • Noel Tata, Chairman, Tata Trusts • Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder & Chairman, Bharti Enterprises • Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Chairman, SBI • Aadit Palicha, Co-founder & CEO, Zepto • Sriharsha Majety, Rahul Jaimini, and Nandan Reddy, Co-founders, Swiggy • Sandeep Bakhshi, CEO, ICICI Bank The NDTV Indian of the Year event has become a hallmark of recognizing individuals who have contributed significantly to India's identity and progress. Mr. Nirani's contributions to the green energy sector reflect his visionary approach to advancing sustainable energy solutions and propelling India toward a greener energy horizon. About TruAlt Bioenergy TruAlt Bioenergy is one of India's largest biofuels producers, strategically positioned as a prominent and diversified player in the biofuels industry, particularly in the ethanol sector. The company holds the distinction of being the largest ethanol producer in India by installed capacity. Through its subsidiary, Leafiniti Bioenergy, TruAlt Bioenergy is one of the first producers of Compressed Biogas (CBG) under the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) scheme, introduced by the Government of India in 2018.

