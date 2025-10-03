Vijay Rally Stampede: Anurag Thakur writes to CM Stalin – 'what precautionary measures were taken by admin in Karur?'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Anurag Thakur, who is part of the BJP-NDA delegation that visited Karur, has writen to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin seeking accountability for stampede in Karur during actor-politician Vijay's rally.

“I urge you take complete charge of this situation and ask the concerned authonties to furnish a report at the earliest, covering the following aspects: The primary reasons for the incident: What were the primary factors and sequence of events that led to the occurrence of the stampede in Karur,” Thakur said in the letter.

A delegation of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) visited Karur in Tamil Nadu and looked into circumstances which led to the stampede and loss of lives during the TVK party's rally last weekend.

BJP MP Hema Malini is the convenor of the eight-member team. The other members in the team are BJP MPsAnurag Thakur, Tejasvi Surya, Braj Lal, Shrikant Shinde(Shiv Sena), Aprajita Sarangi, Rekha Sharma and TDP MP Mahesh Kumar.

"Crowd management measures: What arrangements and precautionary measures were taken by the administration and law enforcement agencies to regulate and manage the crowd prior and during the event. Cause analysis: What, according to the initial findings, were the lapses or unforeseen circumstances that contributed to the tragedy despite preventive actions. I also request you to kindly suggest & share the measures that are being planned by the State Government to ensure such incidents do not occur in the future," the letter reads.

At least 41 people died, and many others were injured after a stampede broke out during a political rally of TVK chief Vijay in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday evening. The victims included women and children, while those who fainted during the commotion were taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.