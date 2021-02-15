Vijay Sethupathi leads recovery for films down south

In 2019, movie portal Film Companion ranked Sethupathi's performance, as a transwoman in Super Deluxe, among the 100 Greatest Performances of the Decade. “It’s an accepted truth that Vijay Sethupathi likes to go where no actor has gone before. Still, the transwoman he played in Super Deluxe – with a paunch, without hair (and with a fabulous wig for a cover), without remorse (at first) – was something that left the industry searching for its jaw on the theatre floor. It wasn’t just the performance or the writing of the character that was disruptive…It was the guts, the utter lack of vanity, the conviction inside him that did not say “I will play this character but make it a double role, so I can be macho in that other character" It may be the most anatomically correct description, but it’s unlikely we’ll see a more balls-out performance anytime soon," the portal wrote on him.