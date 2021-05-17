NEW DELHI: Critically acclaimed Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to host the first season of Masterchef Tamil on Sun TV. The show will follow the format of the popular MasterChef Australia series, which is currently in its 13th season. There have also been six seasons of MasterChef India along with a Junior MasterChef India version.

Along with Tamil, Sun TV will also produce Telugu and Kannada versions of the show.

Sethupathi, who anchored TV shows before his film career took off, appeared in a promotional video to confirm the same.

Referred to by fans and media as "Makkal Selvan", meaning ‘people’s treasure,’ Sethupathi has starred in more than 50 films to date. Having joined the Chennai-based theatre group Koothu-P-Pattarai as an accountant where he observed actors from close quarters, Sethupathi started his journey as a background actor, particularly playing the role of the lead character's friend in a few films, and appearing in television series, such as Nalaya Iyakunar for Kalaignar TV. He got his first lead role in Seenu Ramasamy's Thenmerku Paruvakaatru (2010), later finding popularity with the thriller Pizza (2012), and comedy entertainer Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom (2012).

Along with Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and romantic drama 96 directed by C. Prem Kumar, Sethupathi is best remembered for Balaji Tharaneetharan directorial Seethakaathi, Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Super Deluxe, and for his negative roles such as in Karthik Subbaraj's Petta alongside Rajinikanth. During the second half of 2019, he made his Malayalam and Telugu debuts with Maarconi Mathaai and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, respectively.

He last appeared in Telugu film Uppena and Tamil romantic action anthology Kutty Story, both released in February 2021. Sethupathi also played the antagonist in Tamil action-drama Master, starring Vijay in the lead role, that released in January and made around ₹162 crore in domestic box office collections.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.