'Don’t mind paying…' Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma on DigiYatra more valuable than Twitter Blue1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 09:48 AM IST
- Digi Yatra is a voluntary facility for providing passengers seamless and hassle-free experience at the airports
MD and CEO of Digital payments company One97 Communications Limited, which operates under the Paytm brand, Vijay Shekhar Sharma has shared his experience about using the DigiYatra facility at the Delhi's T3 terminal and was highly impressed with its effectiveness.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×