MD and CEO of Digital payments company One97 Communications Limited, which operates under the Paytm brand, Vijay Shekhar Sharma has shared his experience about using the DigiYatra facility at the Delhi's T3 terminal and was highly impressed with its effectiveness.

The Paytm CEO took to Twitter and wrote,"DigiYatra is so good that, I don’t mind paying monthly subscription for it !Feels truly privileged to use it on T3. IMO, DigiYatra perk is way more valuable than TwitterBlue in India."

What is DigiYatra?

Digi Yatra policy is an initiative launched by Ministry of Civil Aviation for biometric boarding system using Facial Recognition Technology. It aims at providing seamless and hassle-free experience for passengers at airports. Its main objective is to enhance passenger experience by eliminating the need for verification of ticket and ID at multiple touch points and to achieve better throughput through existing infrastructure using a Digital Framework

Digi Yatra is a voluntary facility for providing passengers seamless and hassle-free experience at the airports. In the Digi Yatra process, there is no central storage of passenger's Personally Identifiable Information (PII) data. All the passenger's data is encrypted and stored in the wallet of the passenger's smartphone and shared only for a limited time duration with the airport of travel origin where passenger's Digi Yatra ID needs to be validated. The data is purged from the system within 24 hours of flight. Facilities with implementation of the Digi Yatra provides Touchless Passenger Validation through FRT which results in saving time at various touchpoints like entry to airport, Security Hold Area (SHA) and Boarding Area with no CISF intervention.

Meanwhile, Twitter began making good on its promise on Thursday to remove the blue checks from accounts that don't pay a monthly fee to keep them. Twitter had about 300,000 verified users under the original blue-check system — many of them journalists, athletes and public figures. The checks — which used to mean the account was verified by Twitter to be who it says it is — began disappearing from these users' profiles