Digi Yatra is a voluntary facility for providing passengers seamless and hassle-free experience at the airports. In the Digi Yatra process, there is no central storage of passenger's Personally Identifiable Information (PII) data. All the passenger's data is encrypted and stored in the wallet of the passenger's smartphone and shared only for a limited time duration with the airport of travel origin where passenger's Digi Yatra ID needs to be validated. The data is purged from the system within 24 hours of flight. Facilities with implementation of the Digi Yatra provides Touchless Passenger Validation through FRT which results in saving time at various touchpoints like entry to airport, Security Hold Area (SHA) and Boarding Area with no CISF intervention.