Vijay's cabinet reaches full strength of 35: Who are Shahjahan, Vanni Arasu sworn in as ministers today?

Vijay-led TVK government inducted two more ministers on Friday, May 22 — AM Shahjahan and Vanni Arasu. The two legislators belong to the IUML and the VCK, respectively. They were sworn in as ministers by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday in a simple ceremony held at the Lok Bhavan in Chennai.

With the latest addition, the total number of ministers in the Tamil Nadu government, including CM Vijay, increased to 35. The TVK had inducted 10 ministers on May 10. As many as 23 new ministers, including two from the Congress, were inducted on May 21, and two more were given ministerial berths on May 22.

The number of allies in the present ruling dispensation goes up to four: two from the Congress, and one each from the IUML and the VCK.

Who is AM Shahjahan? AM Shahjahan won the Tamil Nadu elections 2026 from the Papanasam Assembly constituency. He was made Minister for Minorities Welfare, news agency PTI reported.

The 57-year-old IUML leader Shahjahan holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Jamal Mohamed College in Tiruchirappalli. He hails from Thirumangalakudi in Thanjavur district.

He is involved in social service and is among the founders of the Assalam Charitable and Educational Trust in Thanjavur district, which focuses on the upliftment of the community and the advancement of higher education and social welfare.

Despite the IUML initially extending unconditional support to the TVK government during a trust vote in the Assembly, Chief Minister Vijay offered the party a berth in the Cabinet.

Shahjahan was nominated by IUML national president KM Kader Mohideen to join the Cabinet.

"I am really very much happy. It's a historic moment for IUML. We faced many elections in the past, but this is for the first time that IUML has joined the Cabinet in Tamil Nadu," Shahjahan was quoted as saying after the swearing-in.

Who is Vanni Arasu? Vanni Arasu emerged victorious from the Tindivanam segment and was made Minister for Social Justice.

The newly appointed Minister Vanni Arasu is the deputy general secretary of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

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He made history along with Shahjahan in becoming the first-ever VCK and IUML representatives to be inducted into the Tamil Nadu Cabinet.

His activism relies on Ambedkar, Periyar and Tamil nationalist principles.

Vijay's cabinet composition Vijay has inducted eight Dalit ministers -- D Lokesh Tamilselvan, Vanni Arasu, Rajmohan, S Kamali, P Mathan Raja, K Thennarasu, V Gandhiraj, and P Viswanathan, PTI reported.

The Cabinet also has two Brahmin ministers P Venkataraman and S Ramesh for the first time. There are four women ministers: S Kamali, S Keerthana, C Vijayalakshmi and K Jagadeshwari.

The Congress, which has been out of power since 1967, has joined the TVK government, getting two ministers (Rajesh Kumar and P Viswanathan).

Like the Congress, other coalition parties had contested the April 23 Assembly election in alliance with the DMK.

The average age of the Cabinet is relatively low as more than 11 ministers are under 40, while two women ministers, Keerthana and Kamali, are under 30 years of age.