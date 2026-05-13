Vijay Tamil Nadu Floor Test LIVE: CM Vijay's floor test to prove majority begins

Vijay Tamil Nadu Floor Test LIVE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay is set to face a floor test at the Tamil Nadu Assembly today, May 13, to prove his majority. Several TVK and AIADMK MLAs have started arriving at the Assembly premises in Tamil Nadu Secretariat to take part in the floor test. Vijay's Assembly floor test will also be telecast LIVE.
TVK chief Vijay proved the numbers to the Governor, after the party, which won 108 seats in the elections, gained support from Congress (five seats), along with the CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and IUML, which contribute two seats each. The coalition's strength currently stands at 121 seats, which helped Vijay take the oath as the Chief Minister. Stay tuned for Vijay Tamil Nadu Floor Test LIVE here.
Vijay Tamil Nadu Floor Test LIVE: The floor test has started and Congress has extended support to Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.
Vijay Tamil Nadu Floor Test LIVE: Chief Minister Vijay's floor test to prove majority on the floor of the Assembly has started.
Tamil Nadu Government Floor Test LIVE Updates: There has been speculation of a split in the AIADMK with the emergence of two factions – while one is being led by CV Shanmugam, another is aligned with former Chief Minister and party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.
The AIADMK has, however, asserted that all will remain with the party.
Tamil Nadu Government Floor Test LIVE Updates: Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin, along with DMK MLAs, arrives at the Assembly, as TVK to face floor test today.
Tamil Nadu Government Floor Test LIVE Updates: An AIADMK leader has exuded confidence that all MLAs are on the side of AIADMK, including the rebel legislators.
“All decisions will be taken by Edappadi K Palaniswami. About 25 MLAs will come here. The majority is on our side. All the people will be at our party only. All will be convinced. There is no need to worry... We have a good experience with Edappadi. We will wait and see. All will be right,” he said.
Tamil Nadu Government Floor Test LIVE Updates: AIADMK MLA CV Shanmugam arrives at Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, as TVK to face floor test today
Tamil Nadu Government Floor Test LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay is scheduled to face a floor test in the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday to demonstrate his majority in the House.
Ahead of the crucial vote, several TVK and AIADMK MLAs arrived at the Assembly premises in the Tamil Nadu Secretariat.
Vijay had earlier staked claim to form the government after proving majority support to the Governor. TVK, which secured 108 seats in the Assembly elections, received backing from the Congress (5 seats), CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and IUML, with two seats each. The alliance’s combined strength now stands at 121 seats, enabling Vijay to take oath as the Chief Minister.
Chanchal is an Assistant Editor at LiveMint, where she handles the desk as a shifthead, works on political reporting, general news coverage, offering key political developments from India and around the world. With over 11 years of experience in digital journalism, Chanchal brings a strong editorial perspective shaped by years of writing on political developments across the world, and newsroom leadership. At LiveMint, she focuses on delivering accurate, insightful stories with clarity and context. <br><br> Based in Delhi, Chanchal has worked with leading media organizations before she joined Mint. those include India Today where she worked as a shift head until 2022. She has also spent years at India.com, education vertical of India Today and a well-reputed publishing house earlier in her career as a trainee reporter. Her work and contribution to journalism have been recognized with the Digistar Award twice at HT. <br><br> Outside the newsroom, she enjoys Netflix, painting, reading, sketching and crocheting. She can be reached at her official email address, chanchal@htdigital.in for any news leads. She is particularly interested in all stories linked to elections, public policy, and governance reforms, and strives to break down complex political issues into understandable narratives for readers across digital platforms, ensuring depth, balance, and factual integrity. Outside of work, she scrolls through Instagram, LinkedIn, Reddit and also X.
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