Vijay Tamil Nadu Floor Test LIVE: CM Vijay's floor test to prove majority begins

Vijay Tamil Nadu Floor Test LIVE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay is set to face a floor test at the Tamil Nadu Assembly today, May 13, to prove his majority. Several TVK and AIADMK MLAs have started arriving at the Assembly premises in Tamil Nadu Secretariat to take part in the floor test. Vijay's Assembly floor test will also be telecast LIVE.

TVK chief Vijay proved the numbers to the Governor, after the party, which won 108 seats in the elections, gained support from Congress (five seats), along with the CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and IUML, which contribute two seats each. The coalition's strength currently stands at 121 seats, which helped Vijay take the oath as the Chief Minister. Stay tuned for Vijay Tamil Nadu Floor Test LIVE here.