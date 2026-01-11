Vijay to appear before CBI on Monday, Jan 12, over Karur stampede case, party seeks security

The CBI has summoned TVK chief Vijay for questioning related to a stampede that occurred during a meeting in Karur, resulting in 41 deaths. He will reportedly fly to Delhi on January 12, with the party seeking security from authorities for his visit.

Updated11 Jan 2026, 10:03 PM IST
TVK chief Vijay will appear before the CBI in Delhi on January 12 in connection with the Karur stampede case and the party has requested police authorities in the national capital to ensure security for its founder-leader, party sources said here on Sunday.

Complying with the summons issued to him, Vijay will appear before authorities for questioning at the CBI headquarters. He will depart from Chennai at 7 AM on Monday by a chartered flight and reach Delhi in time to answer questions, TVK sources said, adding the national capital police authorities have been requested to ensure full security for the top star-turned-politician.

CBI's notice to Vijay

On January 6, officials said CBI has issued notice to Vijay to appear for questioning on January 12 at the agency headquarters in Delhi in connection with the Karur stampede case.

The Central probe agency has questioned several office bearers of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in connection with the case.

The CBI took over the case from an SIT following a Supreme Court order, and the investigating agency has been gathering evidence relating to the stampede that occurred during a political meeting addressed by Vijay on September 27, 2025 in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The incident had left 41 dead and more than 60 injured.

