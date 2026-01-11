Vijay to appear before CBI on Monday, Jan 12, over Karur stampede case, party seeks security

TVK chief Vijay will appear before the CBI in Delhi on January 12 in connection with the Karur stampede case and the party has requested police authorities in the national capital to ensure security for its founder-leader, party sources said here on Sunday.

Complying with the summons issued to him, Vijay will appear before authorities for questioning at the CBI headquarters. He will depart from Chennai at 7 AM on Monday by a chartered flight and reach Delhi in time to answer questions, TVK sources said, adding the national capital police authorities have been requested to ensure full security for the top star-turned-politician.

Advertisement

Also Read | Vijay addresses controversy in first public speech after Karur stampeded

CBI's notice to Vijay On January 6, officials said CBI has issued notice to Vijay to appear for questioning on January 12 at the agency headquarters in Delhi in connection with the Karur stampede case.

Also Read | CBI issues summons to TVK's Vijay for questioning in Karur stampede case

The Central probe agency has questioned several office bearers of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in connection with the case.