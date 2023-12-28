Vijayakanth, the founder-leader of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) and a renowned Tamil actor from yesteryears, passed away on Thursday, 28 December, at the age of 71. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MIOT International hospital, where he was admitted for treatment, said in a press release: "Captain Vijayakanth was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. Despite the best efforts of the medical staff he passed away in the morning on 28th December 2023."

Earlier, the party statement had said that Vijayakanth had tested positive for coronavirus and was under ventilator. Hospital sources said the party issued that statement even before the results for the second round of samples were available. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vijayakanth's death: All you need to know about the celebrated leader Widely known as 'Captain', Vijayakanth's life is marked by a successful career in the Tamil film industry.

He founded Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazgam in 2005 and served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly twice, representing the Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam constituencies

In the 2000s, he emerged as a strong political challenge to AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa and DMK president M Karunanidhi. And many thought he could become an alternative to Dravidian parties.

The Federal reported Vijayakanth shook the AIADMK and DMK out of their slumber when his party — Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) — secured 8.38 per cent votes contesting on its strength in 2006, and 10.3 per cent in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

reported Vijayakanth shook the AIADMK and DMK out of their slumber when his party — Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) — secured 8.38 per cent votes contesting on its strength in 2006, and 10.3 per cent in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. Later, Vijayakanth formed an alliance with Jayalalithaa-led bloc AIADMK in the 2011 Assembly elections to crush DMK. “The uneasy truce between Jayalalithaa and Vijayakanth ended as the DMDK MLAs, when they took up various issues in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, were heckled and abused," The Federal stated.

stated. His verbal duel with Jayalalithaa in the Assembly took the state by storm and he appeared all set to take on the powers-that-be and break down the hegemony of the Dravidian parties, that have held sway for over half a century in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

Having battled illness and maintaining a low profile for the past 4-5 years, Vijayakanth's wife, Premalatha, formally assumed leadership of the DMDK on December 14, being declared the general secretary at a party meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled his demise saying "Extremely saddened by the passing away of Thiru Vijayakanth Ji. A legend of the Tamil film world, his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions"

Vijayakanth's mortal remains were brought to his residence in Chennai and will be taken to the DMDK office shortly.

