Vijayakanth death: Tributes pour in for DKDM founder, PM Modi says ‘legend of Tamil film world’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles the demise of Tamil actor and DMDK chief, describing him as a legend of the Tamil film world and a deeply committed political leader.

Actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Tamil actor and DMDK chief Vijayakanth, who died at a private hospital in Chennai today, Thursday, December 28. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, “Extremely saddened by the passing away of Thiru Vijayakanth Ji." “A legend of the Tamil film world, his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions. As a political leader, he was deeply committed to public service, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape," the Prime Minister said. He added, “His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. He was a close friend and I fondly recall my interactions with him over the years. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, fans and numerous followers. Om Shanti." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed anguish at Vijayakanth's death. “His contributions to cinema and politics have left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans during this difficult time," the former Congress chief wrote on the microblogging site. “I paid my last respects to my dear friend - National Progressive Dravidian Association President Captain Vijayakanth," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister wrote in a long post on X. Stalin said, “Vijayakanth, who has a good heart, is an achiever who has made successful marks through his hard work in the film industry and in public life. As an actor, actor's union president, political party leader, legislator, leader of the opposition… Supporters, Politicians, and actors from the industry paid their heartfelt condolences after learning about his demise. DMDK supporters mourn the death of actor and DMDK chief Captain Vijayakanth.

Vijayakanth passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on 28 December. He was admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai as his health deteriorated. As per the hospital, Vijayakanth was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia.

Earlier in the day, his party said that Vijayakanth had tested positive for COVID and was put on a ventilator due to breathing issues, however, the hospital bulletin said he battled pneumonia. Hospital sources told PTI that the party issued that statement even before the results for the second round of samples were available.

Since November this year, the actor-turned-politician has been facing health issues.

