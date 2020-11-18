Vijayanagar to become Karnataka's 31st district, cabinet gives in-principle nod

Ballari, which is also politically significant, comprises nine assembly segments of which the Congress had won five and the BJP four in the 2018 polls. In a note written to the Chief Secretary in September last year, Yediyurappa had said keeping public and administrative interest in mind, it was necessary to create the new district with six out of 11 taluks in Ballari district with Hosapet as its headquarters. Noting that some parts of the Ballari district were about 200 km away from the present headquarters, the Chief Minister had then said it was causing inconvenience to farmers, poor, labourers and common people.