Vijayapriya Nithyananda: What we know about Kailasa’s UN representative
Vijayapriya Nithyananda represented ‘United States of Kailasa’ at the United Nations.
A woman named Vijayapriya Nithyananda is making headlines after a video of her speaking at a United Nations meeting in Geneva went viral. The video, shared by fugitive godman Nithyananda, who claims to have founded the "United States of Kailasa," shows Vijayapriya dressed in a saffron saree with a rudraksha necklace and maang-teeka on her forehead.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×