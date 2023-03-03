Vijayapriya Nithyananda: What we know about Kailasa’s UN representative

Vijayapriya Nithyananda: What we know about Kailasa’s UN representative2 min read . 09:12 AM IST
Vijayapriya Nithyananda represented ‘United States of Kailasa’ at the United Nations.
Vijayapriya Nithyananda represented ‘United States of Kailasa’ at the United Nations.
A woman named Vijayapriya Nithyananda is making headlines after a video of her speaking at a United Nations meeting in Geneva went viral. The video, shared by fugitive godman Nithyananda, who claims to have founded the "United States of Kailasa," shows Vijayapriya dressed in a saffron saree with a rudraksha necklace and maang-teeka on her forehead.
A woman named Vijayapriya Nithyananda is making headlines after a video of her speaking at a United Nations meeting in Geneva went viral. The video, shared by fugitive godman Nithyananda, who claims to have founded the "United States of Kailasa," shows Vijayapriya dressed in a saffron saree with a rudraksha necklace and maang-teeka on her forehead.
Nithyananda is a self-styled godman from Tamil Nadu who fled India in 2018 after two of his disciples were arrested for kidnapping. He has been accused of rape. Where Nithyananda's Kailasa is located is unknown.
Nithyananda is a self-styled godman from Tamil Nadu who fled India in 2018 after two of his disciples were arrested for kidnapping. He has been accused of rape. Where Nithyananda's Kailasa is located is unknown.
Also Read: There is proof that Nithyananda’s Kailaasa does exist
Also Read: There is proof that Nithyananda’s Kailaasa does exist
The exiled godman allegedly purchased an island off the coast of Ecuador in South America. There aren't many images of Kailasa in existence.
The exiled godman allegedly purchased an island off the coast of Ecuador in South America. There aren't many images of Kailasa in existence.
In her statement at the UN, Vijayapriya claimed that her guru, Nithyananda, has been persecuted by India. However, she later issued a clarification, stating that the "United States of Kailasa" holds India in high regard and urging the Indian government to take action against those who attack and incite violence against Nithyananda and Kailasa.
In her statement at the UN, Vijayapriya claimed that her guru, Nithyananda, has been persecuted by India. However, she later issued a clarification, stating that the "United States of Kailasa" holds India in high regard and urging the Indian government to take action against those who attack and incite violence against Nithyananda and Kailasa.
“Our concern is solely directed towards those anti-Hindu elements. We urge the Indian government to take action against such elements who continue to incite violence against the Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism and Kailasa," she said.
“Our concern is solely directed towards those anti-Hindu elements. We urge the Indian government to take action against such elements who continue to incite violence against the Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism and Kailasa," she said.
The UN human rights office clarified that any submissions made by representatives of the "United States of Kailasa" at the public meetings in Geneva last week were "irrelevant" and would not be considered in the final outcome drafts. The delegation joined the event as an NGO, it said.
The UN human rights office clarified that any submissions made by representatives of the "United States of Kailasa" at the public meetings in Geneva last week were "irrelevant" and would not be considered in the final outcome drafts. The delegation joined the event as an NGO, it said.
Vijayapriya Nithyananda is the permanent ambassador of the "United States of Kailasa" at the United Nations. She lives in the US. She studied Microbiology at Canada's University of Manitoba in 2014. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is fluent in English, French, Creole and Pidgins.
Vijayapriya Nithyananda is the permanent ambassador of the "United States of Kailasa" at the United Nations. She lives in the US. She studied Microbiology at Canada's University of Manitoba in 2014. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is fluent in English, French, Creole and Pidgins.
Also Read: Kailasa delegate attends UN meet, seeks to end ‘persecution’ of fugitive godman Nithyananda
Also Read: Kailasa delegate attends UN meet, seeks to end ‘persecution’ of fugitive godman Nithyananda
In Kailasa, which is Nithyananda's virtual Hindu country, Vijayapriya enjoys the status of a diplomat. She also has a tattoo of Nithyananda on her right arm, as seen in the photos and videos.
In Kailasa, which is Nithyananda's virtual Hindu country, Vijayapriya enjoys the status of a diplomat. She also has a tattoo of Nithyananda on her right arm, as seen in the photos and videos.