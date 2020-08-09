Vijayawada hotel owners avoided electric repairs due to huge costs involved: FIR

The FIR has been filed by Tahsildar and Incident Commander, Vijayawada Central that read, "I am to state that the Ramesh Hospital Vijayawada had MoU with the Swarna Palace Hotel for running COVID-19 Centre in order to give treatment to the COVID-19 patients on a paid basis. It appears that the management of the Hotel Swarna Palace and the Ramesh Hospital had knowledge that there are electric defects in the lodge, and as rectification of defects involved with huge amount, they avoided to repair it."