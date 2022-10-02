Direct flight service to commence between Vijayawada to Dubai from 29 October1 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 06:44 AM IST

A direct flight from Vijayawada to Dubai will be started from 29 October 29, officials announced in the Airport Advisory Committee (AAC) meeting held on Saturday. The committee decided to commence a direct flight from Vijayawada to Dubai, which will be started October 29 onwards. The flight will operate twice a week.