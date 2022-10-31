Vijayawada to Sharjah direct flight from today. Check timings, routes here

Aloke Singh, CEO of Air India Express, said, "We are happy to announce the debut international service of Air India Express between Vijayawada and Sharjah. After the pandemic's two arduous years, the India-Gulf aviation sector has seen a smart recovery, bouncing back to almost pre-pandemic levels. For those travelling to UAE, particularly to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, the direct service to Sharjah will be a huge benefit, with a well-timed flight."