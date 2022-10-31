Vijayawada to Sharjah direct flight from today. Check timings, routes here

Vijayawada to Sharjah direct flight from today. Check timings, routes here1 min read . 05:48 AM IST
The flight will operate twice a week i.e. Monday and Saturday.
A direct flight to Sharjah from Vijayawada will be start from today i.e. on 31 October. The statement was made by Machilipatnam MP and Airport Advisory Committee Chairman V Bala Showri.
The flight will operate twice a week i.e. Monday and Saturday, he told news agency PTI. Apart from this, he also told PTI that every Saturday a flight to Muscat and a flight to Kuwait will also operate from the Vijayawada Airport.
Speaking of the Vijayawada to Sharjah flight, Air India Express, India’s first international budget airline will launch the a direct international flight on this route from today.
A press release from the operator had said the inaugural flight is scheduled to take off on October 31 at 06.35 pm. The inaugural fares for the Vijayawada-Sharjah sector begin at ₹13,669, while those for the Sharjah-Vijayawada sector begin at AED 399.
Aloke Singh, CEO of Air India Express, said, "We are happy to announce the debut international service of Air India Express between Vijayawada and Sharjah. After the pandemic's two arduous years, the India-Gulf aviation sector has seen a smart recovery, bouncing back to almost pre-pandemic levels. For those travelling to UAE, particularly to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, the direct service to Sharjah will be a huge benefit, with a well-timed flight."
Currently, Air India Express is the only airline that offers international services in and out of Vijayawada.
In addition to Sharjah, Air India Express flies from Vijayawada to Muscat and Kuwait with a B737-800 NG aircraft, offering comfortable seats, a buy-on-board meal service besides pre-ordered hot meals, and in-seat power for charging mobile devices.
(With inputs from PTI)
