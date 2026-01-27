Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ release stalled: Madras HC sets aside single-judge order, calls for fresh certification hearing

The release of Jana Nayagan, starring actor and TVK chief Vijay, has been pushed further into uncertainty after the Madras High Court on Tuesday (27 January) allowed an appeal by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and set aside an earlier single-judge order granting the film a ‘UA’ certificate, according to a Bar and Bench report.

A Division Bench ruled that the matter must be reconsidered afresh, holding that the CBFC was not afforded sufficient opportunity to place its response on record before the single-judge intervened.

Madras HC Division Bench flags procedural lapse Allowing the appeal filed by the Central Board of Film Certification, the Bench observed that the single-judge had erred by examining the merits of a complaint related to the film’s content without first permitting the authorities to file a counter-affidavit.

Accordingly, the case has been remanded to the single-judge for a fresh hearing, with the producer being granted liberty to amend the relief sought in the writ petition.

“Single-judge ought not to have gone into merits. Decision of the writ court has to go, the appeal is allowed and the impugned order is set aside. The writ petitioner is given opportunity to amend the writ petition,” the Division Bench order stated.

Earlier clearance order of Jana Nayagan set aside The appeal challenged a direction issued by a single-judge instructing the CBFC to immediately grant censor clearance to Jana Nayagan. The Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Srivastava and Justice Arul Murugan, concluded that such a direction was premature in the absence of a full hearing.

As a result, the interim relief granted earlier stands nullified, effectively stalling the film’s theatrical release.

Background: Jana Nayagan's certification dispute and complaint The producers, KVN Productions, had approached the High Court alleging undue delay by the CBFC in issuing the final censor certificate despite complying with all cuts and modifications suggested by the Examining Committee.

According to submissions before the court, the makers applied for certification on December 18, 2025. The Examining Committee subsequently recommended a ‘UA 16+’ certificate, citing depictions of violence, fight sequences, gory visuals and brief references to religious sentiments. Certain excisions and modifications were directed, which the producers said were fully implemented.

A revised version of the film was resubmitted on December 24, 2025, and the changes were verified on December 29, after which the producers were informed that ‘UA 16+’ certification would be granted.

However, an email dated January 5 stated that the film was being referred to a Revising Committee under Rule 24 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, based on a complaint alleging improper portrayal of defence forces and potential hurt to religious sentiments. It later emerged that the complaint had been made by a member of the Examining Committee itself.

Supreme Court refusal and delayed release of Jana Nayagan The Division Bench had earlier stayed the single-judge order on January 9, noting that the Central government had not been given adequate time to respond. A subsequent plea by the producer before the Supreme Court challenging both the stay and the delay in certification was dismissed on January 15.

Jana Nayagan, widely described as Vijay’s final film before entering politics full-time, had been scheduled for release on January 9 to coincide with the Pongal festival.