Vijay's TVK challenges Madras HC order, moves SC seeking independent probe into Karur stampede, hearing on Oct 10

Actor Vijay’s political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday, challenging the Madras High Court order constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Karur stampede that killed 41 people.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear the plea on Friday, October 10, news agency PTI reported.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran took note of the submissions of a lawyer that the plea, filed through TVK’s secretary Aadhav Arjuna, be listed for hearing.

The plea, which was filed through advocates Dixita Gohil, Pranjal Agarawal and Yash S Vijay, had challenged the Madras High Court on October 3 to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the Inspector General of Police to probe into the stampede.

What TVK wants? The TVK sought an independent investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court. Actor Vijay's party contends that a fair and impartial probe would not be possible if conducted solely by officers of the Tamil Nadu police.

The plea objected to the high court constituting a SIT only with officers of the Tamil Nadu Police.

It alleged the possibility of a pre-planned conspiracy by some miscreants that led to the stampede.

The plea also took exception to scathing remarks of the high court against the party and the actor politician that they abandoned the place after the incident and that they did not express any remorse.

Earlier, the bench agreed to hear on October 10 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Anandan's plea challenging the high court order refusing a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the September 27 stampede.

The plea, filed by GS Mani, an apex court lawyer and the vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state legal cell, has also sought a stay on the Tamil Nadu Police's probe into the Karur incident.

The Supreme Court has already listed other related pleas for a hearing on October 10.

Karur stampede A total of 41 people died in the stampede that took place during a political rally of Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam chief and actor Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on September 27.

Police said the rally saw a turnout of 27,000, nearly three times the expected 10,000 participants.

Police also blamed a seven-hour delay by Vijay in reaching the venue for the tragedy.

Last week, a case was registered against the driver of actor-politician Vijay's campaign vehicle in connection with an accident it was allegedly involved in on its way to the September 27 Karur rally, where a stampede claimed the lives of 41 people, police said.