The Andhra Pradesh government announced ₹50 lakh ex-gratia each to the families of those who lost their lives in the fire at a hotel being used as a COVID-19 facility in Vijayawada on Sunday morning.

According to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also ordered an in-depth probe into the accident and directed authorities to take steps to ensure better medical services to the victims of the accident.

The Chief Minister assured to provide necessary help and support to the families affected by the incident.

Latest updates from the fire at at a hotel being used as a covid-19 facility:

Death toll rises to 10 in the fire that broke out at a covid-19 facility in Vijayawada today: Vikrant Patil, DCP Vijayawada

The hotel was taken on lease and run by Ramesh Hospitals, a pvt hospital where covid-19 patients were being treated. 40 patients & 10 medical staff were at the hotel at the time of incident. Officials were directed to launch immediate rescue measures: Andhra Pradesh Home Minister

Anguished by the fire at a COVID Centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible. Discussed the prevailing situation with AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy ji & assured all possible support: PM Modi

Deeply anguished by news of tragic fire accident at a covid-19 facility in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Centre assures all possible support to state govt. Condolences with affected families in this time of grief. Praying for speedy recovery of those injured: Home Minister Amit Shah

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday expressed shock and grief over the fire incident at a hotel in Vijayawada and instructed officials to conduct an enquiry into the accident.

B Srinivasulu, Police Commissioner said, "Around 5.09 am control room received a call regarding the fire accident following which police and fire personnel immediately rushed to the spot. By 5.45 am fire was doused off."

"Around 30 COVID patients and 10 hospital staff, a total of 40 persons are there inside. Injured people have been shifted to other hospitals. Some of them are critical. Right now the cause of the accident is not known. Only after analysis, we can come to know about that," B Srinivasulu said.

As per the preliminary report, the reason of fire appears to be a short circuit said Krishna District Collector

