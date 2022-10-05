VIKALP: An option to bypass a waiting train ticket

A passenger may be moved to any alternate train they choose that departs between 30 minutes and 72 hours after the original train. Prior to charting, the VIKALP scheme is an option to bypass your wait-listed ticket and get a confirmed one
Earlier when the ticket booking system was not completely digitised, passengers with waiting tickets were allowed to board the train even without a confirmed seat but now wait-listed tickets are cancelled and refund is issued against them. Hoping for a wait-listed train ticket to get confirmed is one of the near gamble experiences for a regular passenger of Indian Railways. But, Indian Railways has a solution to this problem, VIKALP- an Altermate Train Accommodation Scheme.
Alterate Train Accommodation Scheme (ATAS), also known as "VIKALP," has been implemented in all Mail/Express trains with the goal of providing confirmed accommodations to wait-listed passengers and also ensuring optimal use of available accommodations.
In this scheme wait-listed passengers are required to provide an option at the time of ticket purchase, and those passengers are subject to the availability of open housing.
Option of VIKALP scheme is available at later stage before charting and can also be accessed through booked ticket history link.
Salient features of the scheme
- Opting for VIKALP does not mean that confirmed berth will be provided to passengers in alternate train. It is subject to train and berth availability.
- The scheme is valid for passengers of all train types and classes and is applicable to all waiting list passengers irrespective of booking quota and concession.
- Under this scheme, passengers can opt max 7 trains for VIKALP scheme.
- Passengers can exercise the option for getting shifted to a train departing between 30 minutes to 72 Hours from the scheduled departure of original train, in which wait-listed ticket was booked.
- Regardless of whether the passenger's boarding or destination station is an originating, terminating, or roadside station, all passengers booked under the scheme have the option of receiving alternative booking.
- No extra charges are taken from passenger or any refund is provided for difference of fare.
- Only those VIKALP opted passengers who remain fully wait-listed after charting are considered for allotment in the alternate train.
- Either all passengers of a PNR or none is transferred to alternate train in same class.
- The passenger can be considered for shifting to a train leaving from any station amongst the cluster of stations defined by Railways based on the convenience of the passengers to a station serving the destination station on the same analogy.
After a passenger is reassigned under VIKALP
- Passengers once provided alternate accommodation in alternate train can not board the original train and are treated as normal passengers in alternate train. They are also eligible for up gradation.
- When a VIKALP opted passenger opts to cancel, after he/she has been given an alternate accommodation, he/she is treated as a confirmed passenger and the cancellation rules apply accordingly.
- Any passenger who has been reassigned, does not receive a refund for the fare difference between the original train and the substitute train, including any applicable Tatkal fees.
- Once a VIKALP passenger has been allotted alternate accommodation, journey modification is not permitted.
- When a passenger who has been allotted alternate accommodation has not performed his journey in the alternate train, he can claim for refunds by filing a TDR (ticket deposit receipt) request.
- When a passenger who has been allotted alternate accommodation has not performed his journey in the alternate train, he can claim for refunds by filing a TDR (ticket deposit receipt) request.