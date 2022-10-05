VIKALP: An option to bypass a waiting train ticket

Earlier when the ticket booking system was not completely digitised, passengers with waiting tickets were allowed to board the train even without a confirmed seat but now wait-listed tickets are cancelled and refund is issued against them. Hoping for a wait-listed train ticket to get confirmed is one of the near gamble experiences for a regular passenger of Indian Railways. But, Indian Railways has a solution to this problem, VIKALP- an Altermate Train Accommodation Scheme.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}