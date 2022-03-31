Vikas Kumar, who was the director for operations in Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), will takeover as the new managing director with effect from 1 April, according to an official statement.

Kumar will take over charge from Mangu Singh, who was the Managing Director of DMRC since 1 January, 2012. Singh’s tenure came to an end today.

Kumar has over three decades of experience in rail based urban transportation projects. An officer of the 1988 batch of Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS), Kumar worked with the Indian Railways in various capacities before joining DMRC in September, 2004. Ever since, he has been associated with DMRC for more than 17 years in key management positions.

In DMRC, Kumar has headed the operations wing of the organisation since 2007 in various leadership capacities such as General Manager (Operations), Executive Director (Operations) and Director (Operations).

He has played a key role in ensuring smooth commencement of Metro services in over 300 km of Metro corridors in the Delhi – NCR.

Kumar was instrumental in setting up of DMRC’s wholly owned subsidiary company ‘Delhi Metro Last Mile Services Limited’ for provision of last mile services to and from Metro stations.

He has also provided consultancy services to the Dhaka Metro project as its Operations and Maintenance Rules Expert. This apart, he has been involved in providing consultancy for various Metro projects in India such as Jaipur, Kochi, Noida – Greater Noida, Mumbai etc.

A graduate in Electrical Engineering from the University of Roorkee (now IIT, Roorkee), Kumar has done his masters in Opto – Electronics and Optical Communications from IIT, Delhi. Apart from being academically meritorious, Sh. Kumar was also involved in swimming and badminton as a student. He will be DMRC’s third Managing Director after E Sreedharan and Mangu Singh.

