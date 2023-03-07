Vikas Lifecare’s subsidiary enters into JV with Indraprastha Gas to set up smart meter manufacturing plant of ₹11o cr2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 10:16 PM IST
Initially, the smart meter manufacturing plant shall have installed capacity to manufacture 1 million meters annually, and is planned to be operational by April 2024.
Vikas Lifecare Limited on Tuesday annouced its subsidiary company Genesis Gas Solutions Pvt. Lt enters into joint venture agreement with Indraprastha Gas Ltd to set up India’s first integrated smart meter manufacturing plant.
