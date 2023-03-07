Dr Vikas Garg, Chairman of Vikas Group & Director, Genesis said, "This Joint Venture will be a game changer and will revolutionize the Smart Metering technology in India and will be a step forward towards Atma Nirbhar Bharat, a much-needed impetus to the concept of a Smarter and Digital India. We are sure that our investment in the growing gas sector is going to be very meaningful in nation-building as energy accounting is as important, if not more than the distribution of gas. This Gas Meter manufacturing is one of the many initiatives that our group is focusing to meet our domestic as well as export requirements. Our company Genesis's MDM and Head End System are already recognised as a must for any gas distribution business."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}