Vikram ( ₹150 crore) has overtaken the SS Rajamouli blockbuster movie Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ( ₹146 crore) in box office collection.
In its latest feat, the Kamal Haasan starrer action thriller Vikram has crossed the ₹150 crore mark in its box office collection from Tamil Nadu, thereby becoming the highest grossing film ever to rule the theatres in the southern state.
Vikram, a high-octane action entertainment movie featuring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, has overtaken the SS Rajamouli blockbuster movie Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in box office collection.
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, a Telegu movie, had earned ₹146 crore in Tamil Nadu upon its release in 2017, as opposed to Vikram's ₹150 crore.
Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala has tweeted #Vikram to cross #Viswasam and #Baahubali2 TN Gross to reach All-time No.1 TN Grosser soon," on Friday.
Reports had stated that the film had earned over ₹125 crore by Friday and it was certain to cross Baahubali 2’s figure by Saturday.
Vikram had already taken the spot for the highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu this year, when it surpassed Beast’s collection of ₹119 crore.
Apart from Beast, superstar Yash starrer, much anticipated KGF:1 sequel Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 had also grossed over ₹100 crore in Tamil Nadu.
Vikram emerged as the highest-grossing Kollywood movie in Tamil Nadu on 10 June, overtaking Master, with ₹142.25 crores approx. The movie collected ₹44.25 crores in its second week in the state, which is the first time any movie has crossed ₹40 crores in the state, with the previous best being ₹38.10 crores of Baahubali 2.
Vikram also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil and is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. One of the highlights of the movie is Suriya's five minute explosive cameo role of Rolex. Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Vasanthi, Gayathrie and Santhana Bharathi were seen in supporting roles.
The film is in the same universe as the director’s previous film Kaithi and is also connected to Kamal Haasan’s 1986 film, also titled Vikram. The film sets up a larger universe of inter-connected films, which will continue with Kaithi 2 and Vikram 2. It also introduces Suriya--appearing in a cameo--as the overarching villain of the franchise. No release date for Kaithi 2 or Vikram 2 have been announced yet.
The film is in the same universe as the director’s previous film Kaithi and is also connected to Kamal Haasan’s 1986 film, also titled Vikram. The film sets up a larger universe of inter-connected films, which will continue with Kaithi 2 and Vikram 2. It also introduces Suriya--appearing in a cameo--as the overarching villain of the franchise. No release date for Kaithi 2 or Vikram 2 have been announced yet.