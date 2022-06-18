Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Vikram box office: Kamal Haasan starrer emerges as highest-grossing film ever in Tamil Nadu

Bollywood actor Kamal Haasan poses for pictures as he arrives to promote his new film Vikram in Mumbai on May 28, 2022. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)
07:27 PM IST

Vikram ( 150 crore) has overtaken the SS Rajamouli blockbuster movie Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ( 146 crore) in box office collection.

In its latest feat, the Kamal Haasan starrer action thriller Vikram has crossed the 150 crore mark in its box office collection from Tamil Nadu, thereby becoming the highest grossing film ever to rule the theatres in the southern state.

Vikram, a high-octane action entertainment movie featuring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, has overtaken the SS Rajamouli blockbuster movie Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in box office collection.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, a Telegu movie, had earned 146 crore in Tamil Nadu upon its release in 2017, as opposed to Vikram's 150 crore.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala has tweeted #Vikram to cross #Viswasam and #Baahubali2 TN Gross to reach All-time No.1 TN Grosser soon," on Friday.

Reports had stated that the film had earned over 125 crore by Friday and it was certain to cross Baahubali 2’s figure by Saturday.

Vikram had already taken the spot for the highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu this year, when it surpassed Beast’s collection of 119 crore. 

Apart from Beast, superstar Yash starrer, much anticipated KGF:1 sequel Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 had also grossed over 100 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Globally, Vikram has crossed the 350 crore mark, with around 100 crore collections in the overseas market. 

Vikram is now placed second in the list of highest-grossing Tamil films of all time, only behind Rajinikanth’s 2018 blockbuster 2.0, which earned 655 crore worldwide.

Vikram emerged as the highest-grossing Kollywood movie in Tamil Nadu on 10 June, overtaking Master, with 142.25 crores approx. The movie collected 44.25 crores in its second week in the state, which is the first time any movie has crossed 40 crores in the state, with the previous best being 38.10 crores of Baahubali 2.

Vikram also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil and is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. One of the highlights of the movie is Suriya's five minute explosive cameo role of Rolex. Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Vasanthi, Gayathrie and Santhana Bharathi were seen in supporting roles.

The film is in the same universe as the director’s previous film Kaithi and is also connected to Kamal Haasan’s 1986 film, also titled Vikram. The film sets up a larger universe of inter-connected films, which will continue with Kaithi 2 and Vikram 2. It also introduces Suriya--appearing in a cameo--as the overarching villain of the franchise. No release date for Kaithi 2 or Vikram 2 have been announced yet.

