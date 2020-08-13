Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Vikram Doraiswami appointed as new envoy to Bangladesh
Doraiswami succeeds Riva Ganguly Das in Dhaka.

Vikram Doraiswami appointed as new envoy to Bangladesh

1 min read . 13 Aug 2020 PTI

Vikram Doraiswami is currently serving as additional secretary in-charge of international organisations and summits at the headquarters of the external affairs ministry in Delhi

Seasoned diplomat Vikram Doraiswami has been appointed as India's next envoy to Bangladesh.

Seasoned diplomat Vikram Doraiswami has been appointed as India's next envoy to Bangladesh.

Doraiswami, a 1992 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently serving as additional secretary in-charge of international organisations and summits at the headquarters of the external affairs ministry in Delhi.

Doraiswami, a 1992 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently serving as additional secretary in-charge of international organisations and summits at the headquarters of the external affairs ministry in Delhi.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the external affairs ministry said in a press release.

Doraiswami succeeds Riva Ganguly Das in Dhaka.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated