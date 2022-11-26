Vikram Gokhale dies: Bollywood, politicians condole ‘brilliant actor’, 'true gentleman'4 min read . 05:10 PM IST
Fellow actors and people across the nation took on Twitter to condole the the death of legendary actor and director Vikram Gokhale
Fellow actors and people across the nation took on Twitter to condole the the death of legendary actor and director Vikram Gokhale
A veteran of stage, film, and television, Vikram Gokhale passed away on Saturday at the age of 77 in Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. He was best known for his work in Hindi films and television shows as well as Marathi theatre.
A veteran of stage, film, and television, Vikram Gokhale passed away on Saturday at the age of 77 in Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. He was best known for his work in Hindi films and television shows as well as Marathi theatre.
Vikram Gokhale appeared in both Hindi and Marathi films over the course of his lengthy and fruitful career. The veteran actor was raised in a family where acting was in their blood.
Vikram Gokhale appeared in both Hindi and Marathi films over the course of his lengthy and fruitful career. The veteran actor was raised in a family where acting was in their blood.
He inherited a legacy of his family as an actor. He was the son of Marathi theatre and film actor Chandrakant Gokhale, and Durgabai Kamat, his great-grandmother, was the first female performer in Indian cinema. The first female child actor in Indian cinema was his great-grandmother Kamlabai Gokhale.
He inherited a legacy of his family as an actor. He was the son of Marathi theatre and film actor Chandrakant Gokhale, and Durgabai Kamat, his great-grandmother, was the first female performer in Indian cinema. The first female child actor in Indian cinema was his great-grandmother Kamlabai Gokhale.
Not only the cinema industry but people across the nation condoled the death of the great performer.
Not only the cinema industry but people across the nation condoled the death of the great performer.
Popular actor Akshay Kumar, who has worked with Gokhale in few movies expressed grief on his passing away. He tweeted, "Very sad to know of the demise of Vikram Gokhale ji. Worked with him in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, had so much to learn from him. Om Shanti 🙏"
Popular actor Akshay Kumar, who has worked with Gokhale in few movies expressed grief on his passing away. He tweeted, "Very sad to know of the demise of Vikram Gokhale ji. Worked with him in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, had so much to learn from him. Om Shanti 🙏"
Anupam Kher, who is also senior performer on Indian screens and a friend of the deceased actor shared a video Gokhale had sent him few days back. He remembered the late actor as a ‘BRILLIANT’ actor and person.
Anupam Kher, who is also senior performer on Indian screens and a friend of the deceased actor shared a video Gokhale had sent him few days back. He remembered the late actor as a ‘BRILLIANT’ actor and person.
He wrote on Twitter, "I got this incomplete video from #VikramGokhale 12days back. I called him & told him that the poem is incomplete. He laughed & replied,“Life incomplete है मेरे दोस्त!" News of his death has deeply saddened me. He was a very dear friend! BRILLIANT actor & person! ओम शांति!🙏🕉💔"
He wrote on Twitter, "I got this incomplete video from #VikramGokhale 12days back. I called him & told him that the poem is incomplete. He laughed & replied,“Life incomplete है मेरे दोस्त!" News of his death has deeply saddened me. He was a very dear friend! BRILLIANT actor & person! ओम शांति!🙏🕉💔"
Actor Rahul Dev, who is known for his works in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam films, expressed sorrow calling the late performer ‘A true gentleman and a complete actor’.
Actor Rahul Dev, who is known for his works in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam films, expressed sorrow calling the late performer ‘A true gentleman and a complete actor’.
He wrote, "Saddened to learn that #VikramGokhale ji is no more. A true gentleman and a complete actor ... his craft lent dignity to all his roles. Fortunate to have worked with him. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. Shine on Sir. #legend"
He wrote, "Saddened to learn that #VikramGokhale ji is no more. A true gentleman and a complete actor ... his craft lent dignity to all his roles. Fortunate to have worked with him. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. Shine on Sir. #legend"
Member of Parliament, Prakash Javadekar condoled the death of actor vikram Gokhale. He tweeted, “Saddened by the demise of veteran actor #VikramGokhale. He was a Versatile Actor as well a committed social activist. He left an indelible mark in Marathi, Hindi Theatre &Film industry with his extraordinary performances. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti!"
Member of Parliament, Prakash Javadekar condoled the death of actor vikram Gokhale. He tweeted, “Saddened by the demise of veteran actor #VikramGokhale. He was a Versatile Actor as well a committed social activist. He left an indelible mark in Marathi, Hindi Theatre &Film industry with his extraordinary performances. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti!"
Indian cricket commentator and journalist who is widely known as a "voice of cricket", Harsha Bhogle called it ‘a very sad day’. He wrote on Twitter, “A very sad day. Goodbye to a great actor. Such a presence on screen. #VikramGokhale."
Indian cricket commentator and journalist who is widely known as a "voice of cricket", Harsha Bhogle called it ‘a very sad day’. He wrote on Twitter, “A very sad day. Goodbye to a great actor. Such a presence on screen. #VikramGokhale."
Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis tweeted in Marathi, “The death of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale, who graced both the Marathi and Hindi cinemas, has caused an irreparable loss to the cinema world and the theater industry. #VikramGokhale"
Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis tweeted in Marathi, “The death of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale, who graced both the Marathi and Hindi cinemas, has caused an irreparable loss to the cinema world and the theater industry. #VikramGokhale"
NCP chief and senior politician Sharad Pawar also condoled the death of Gokhale. He wrote in Marathi, “The news of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale's death is very painful. Vikram Gokhale dominated the hearts of the fans through all the three mediums of theatre, film and television. Marathi theater and film industry lost a sensitive actor with his death. #vikramgokhale"
NCP chief and senior politician Sharad Pawar also condoled the death of Gokhale. He wrote in Marathi, “The news of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale's death is very painful. Vikram Gokhale dominated the hearts of the fans through all the three mediums of theatre, film and television. Marathi theater and film industry lost a sensitive actor with his death. #vikramgokhale"
National spokesperson of Congress, Sunil Ahire said that :Indian cinema has lost a versatile actor' expressing grief over Gokhale's death. He tweeted, “Deeply saddened to know that #vikramgokhale passed away today in Pune, Indian cinema has lost a versatile actor. His work field was marathi theater, Hindi cinema and TV serials.. we will miss him a lot .. RIP.. Our heartfelt condolences with his family ,& friends.."
National spokesperson of Congress, Sunil Ahire said that :Indian cinema has lost a versatile actor' expressing grief over Gokhale's death. He tweeted, “Deeply saddened to know that #vikramgokhale passed away today in Pune, Indian cinema has lost a versatile actor. His work field was marathi theater, Hindi cinema and TV serials.. we will miss him a lot .. RIP.. Our heartfelt condolences with his family ,& friends.."
Raj Thackeray penned a long piece expressing grief over the death of the legendary actor, he shared an image of Gokhale with along with the peice. He captioned his tweet, "Respects from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in memory of veteran artist Vikram Gokhale. #VikramGokhale"
Raj Thackeray penned a long piece expressing grief over the death of the legendary actor, he shared an image of Gokhale with along with the peice. He captioned his tweet, "Respects from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in memory of veteran artist Vikram Gokhale. #VikramGokhale"
Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports tweeted, "Saddened by the demise of veteran actor VikramGokhale ji. One of the greatest actors who left an indelible mark in Marathi, Hindi Theatre & Film industry with his extraordinary performances. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti🙏🏻"
Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports tweeted, "Saddened by the demise of veteran actor VikramGokhale ji. One of the greatest actors who left an indelible mark in Marathi, Hindi Theatre & Film industry with his extraordinary performances. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti🙏🏻"
BJP member and a minister in government of Assam, Ashok Singhal expressed sincere condolences. He wrote, “Saddened to learn of the sad demise of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale ji in Pune today. He was a superlative actor who portrayed many memorable characters in film & television. My sincere condolences to his family. I pray that his soul attains eternal peace. Om Shanti!"
BJP member and a minister in government of Assam, Ashok Singhal expressed sincere condolences. He wrote, “Saddened to learn of the sad demise of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale ji in Pune today. He was a superlative actor who portrayed many memorable characters in film & television. My sincere condolences to his family. I pray that his soul attains eternal peace. Om Shanti!"
Filmfare, that is often referred as the official handbook on Bollywood also tweeted in honour of the late actor. The tweet read, “Veteran actor #VikramGokhale passes away at the age of 77 in Pune. We keep his family and loved ones in our prayers in this difficult time."
Filmfare, that is often referred as the official handbook on Bollywood also tweeted in honour of the late actor. The tweet read, “Veteran actor #VikramGokhale passes away at the age of 77 in Pune. We keep his family and loved ones in our prayers in this difficult time."
In addition to acting and directing, Vikram Gokhale ran a charitable trust that assisted disabled soldiers and underprivileged children. In Pune, he was the owner of Sujata Farms, a real estate company.
In addition to acting and directing, Vikram Gokhale ran a charitable trust that assisted disabled soldiers and underprivileged children. In Pune, he was the owner of Sujata Farms, a real estate company.
Vikram Gokhale is survived by his wife Vrushali Gokhale and their two children.
Vikram Gokhale is survived by his wife Vrushali Gokhale and their two children.
(With inputs from PTI)
(With inputs from PTI)