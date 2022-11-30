Vikram Kirloskar, Toyota’s India pillar, dies at 64

“In a scenario where managing directors are appointed for a tenure of three or four years, it is very important for dealer partners or any business partners to be able to see a consistent face. That is what Vikram was for the Toyota Kirloskar Motor ecosystem—an anchoring force for everybody. His approach to business also was a lot deeper than just being purely transactional, right from the time when he was very active on the board to eventually when he adopted a more strategic role. His consistency is what rooted all of us to the brand", said Rishi Aggarwal, managing director of JCBL Group, a prominent Toyota dealer in north India since 2008.