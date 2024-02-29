Vikramaditya Vedic Clock: PM Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated a range of development projects in Ujjain and other cities of Madhya Pradesh. In addition to this, he also inaugurated Vikramaditya Vedic Clock

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated 'Vikramaditya Vedic Clock' based on the Indian ‘Panchang’ in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to the unique timepiece, PM Modi launched a range of developmental projects in the state through video link. "The Indian system of time calculation is the oldest, subtle, pure, error-free, authentic and reliable method in the world. This most reliable system is being re-established in the form of Vikramaditya Vedic Clock in Ujjain," the release said.

Vikramaditya Vedic Clock: All you need to know about the timepiece -The Vedic clock is mounted on an 85-foot tower within Jantar Mantar in Ujjain. The clock is located adjacent to the Government Jiwaji Observatory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-The unique clock based on Indian ‘Panchang’ calculations, also provides information related to planetary positions, Muhurat, astrological calculations, predictions. In addition to this, it also indicates Indian Standard Time (IST) and Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

- "Throughout the world, the time prescribed and transmitted from Ujjayini (Ujjain) has been followed. The shortest fraction of time is included in Indian time calculations based on the Indian astronomical theory and the motions of planetary constellations," PTI quoted a press release.

-The Vedic clock is an attempt to restore the tradition of Indian time calculation as the clock would also provide details like moon position, Parva, Shubhshubh Muhurat, Ghati, Nakshatra, solar eclipse, lunar eclipse, etc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-"The world's first Vedic clock is installed at an 85-foot high tower constructed here in Ujjain. The clock will calculate time from one sunrise to another. The time period between the two sunrises will be divided into 30 parts whose one hour consist of 48 minutes according to ISD. The reading will start from 0:00 with the sunrise functions for 30 hours (an hour of 48 minutes)," Member of Vedic clock developing team, Shishir Gupta told ANI.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!