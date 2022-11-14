Vikram-S: India's first private rocket all set for launch tomorrow

India's first private rocket, Vikram-S, is developed by a Hyderabad-based startup Skyroot Aerospace. The rocket will be launched on a sub-orbital mission, named as Prarambh, with three payloads.
Vikram-S, India's first privately developed rocket is all set to launch from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s launchpadat Sriharikota tomorrow, Tuesday, November 15. This move will provide a favorable environment to private players in the space sector.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Vikram-S, India's first privately developed rocket is all set to launch from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s launchpadat Sriharikota tomorrow, Tuesday, November 15. This move will provide a favorable environment to private players in the space sector.
India's first private rocket, Vikram-S, is developed by a Hyderabad-based startup Skyroot Aerospace. The rocket will be launched on a sub-orbital mission, named as Prarambh, with three payloads.
India's first private rocket, Vikram-S, is developed by a Hyderabad-based startup Skyroot Aerospace. The rocket will be launched on a sub-orbital mission, named as Prarambh, with three payloads.
Skyroot Aerospace CEO and co-founder Pawan Kumar Chandana informed the news agency PTI that the launch will take place at 11.30 am tomorrow.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Skyroot Aerospace CEO and co-founder Pawan Kumar Chandana informed the news agency PTI that the launch will take place at 11.30 am tomorrow.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Apart from being the nation's first private launch, it will also be the maiden mission of Skyroot Aerospace, named 'Prarambh', and will carry a total of three payloads in space. Out of them, two will be Indian customers and one will be foreign customers.
Apart from being the nation's first private launch, it will also be the maiden mission of Skyroot Aerospace, named 'Prarambh', and will carry a total of three payloads in space. Out of them, two will be Indian customers and one will be foreign customers.
"Heartbeats quicken. All gazes are up to the sky. The earth is listening. It all points to 15 Nov 2022 for launch," Skyspace Aerospace told PTI on Friday.
"Heartbeats quicken. All gazes are up to the sky. The earth is listening. It all points to 15 Nov 2022 for launch," Skyspace Aerospace told PTI on Friday.
How Prarambh mission will impact India's private space sector?
The successful launch of the mission will make Skyroot the first private space company to launch a rocket in space from India. This will pave way for the growth of India's private space sector which was opened in 2020. Since then, the country has been trying to attract private space companies to launch rockets from India.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
How Prarambh mission will impact India's private space sector?
The successful launch of the mission will make Skyroot the first private space company to launch a rocket in space from India. This will pave way for the growth of India's private space sector which was opened in 2020. Since then, the country has been trying to attract private space companies to launch rockets from India.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The name of the launch vehicles of Skyroot are kept 'Vikram' as a mark to pay tribute to the founder of the Indian Indian space programme and renowned scientist Vikram Sarabhai. Skyroot company was the first startup to enter into a memorandum of understanding with ISRO for launching its rockets.
The name of the launch vehicles of Skyroot are kept 'Vikram' as a mark to pay tribute to the founder of the Indian Indian space programme and renowned scientist Vikram Sarabhai. Skyroot company was the first startup to enter into a memorandum of understanding with ISRO for launching its rockets.
As per PTI reports, the ultimate aim of opening the space sector for private companies in India is to provide a conducive environment for cost-efficient satellite launch services by disrupting the entry barriers. This will help these companies in advancing their mission and make spaceflights affordable, reliable and regular for all.
As per PTI reports, the ultimate aim of opening the space sector for private companies in India is to provide a conducive environment for cost-efficient satellite launch services by disrupting the entry barriers. This will help these companies in advancing their mission and make spaceflights affordable, reliable and regular for all.