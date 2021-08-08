Vikrant, the first indigenous aircraft carrier developed in India, has returned from its first sea trail. The warcraft had left port from Kochi for its maiden sea voyage on August 4.

The trails were successful, stated Ministry of Defence on Sunday, adding that the trials progressed as planned and system parameters proved satisfactory. Vikrant will continue to undergo series of sea trials to prove all equipment and systems prior handing over the vessel to the Indian Navy, it further said.

During the maiden sailing, ship’s performance, including hull, main propulsion, Power Generation and Distribution (PGD) and auxiliary equipment were tested.

"Trials, which were reviewed by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command on the last day; have progressed as planned and system parameters have been proved satisfactory," the ministry said.

"The successful completion of maiden trials sorties, despite challenges faced due to COVID-19 pandemic and COVID protocols in place, is testimony to the dedicated efforts of large number of stakeholders for over a decade," it further added.

Vikrant would undergo a series of sea trials to assess all equipment and systems on board, prior to its delivery in 2022.

"IAC is a leading example of the nation’s quest for 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' and Indian Navy’s 'Make in India' initiative, with more than 76 per cent indigenous content," the Defence Ministry said.

"Delivery of Vikrant is being targeted to coincide with celebrations to commemorate 75th anniversary of India’s independence... With the delivery of IAC, India would join a select group of nations with the capability to indigenously design and build an Aircraft Carrier and provides thrust to Government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. Delivery of IAC would also strengthen India’s position in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and its quest for a blue water Navy," it added.

Vikrant, designated Indigenous Aircraft Carrier or IAC(P71), has been designed by Indian Navy's Directorate of Naval Design (DND), and was built at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), a public-sector shipyard under Ministry of Shipping. This the first aircraft carrier made by the two entities.

It has been named after the now-decommissioned INS Vikrant that played a crucial role in the 1971 war.

Vikrant is is 262 m long, 62 m at the widest part and height of 59 m including the superstructure. There are 14 decks in all, including five in the superstructure.

The ship has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1,700 people, having gender-sensitive accommodation spaces for women officers. The ship with high degree of automation for machinery operation, ship navigation and survivability, has been designed to accommodate an assortment of fixed wing and rotary aircraft.

Most of the Vikrant's construction activities have been completed. Its Propulsion and Power Generation equipment was tested in harbour as part of Basin Trials in November last year.

