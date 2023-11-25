Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey has informed that the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directed movie ‘12th Fail’ has been submitted for Oscars as an independently nomination, India Today reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vikrant Massey was talking at the Sahitya AajTak 2023 event when he confirmed that '12th Fail' had been submitted to Oscars as an independent entry from India.

12th Fail is a 2023 Indian Hindi-language biographical drama film produced, written and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. It is based on the 2019 eponymous non-fiction book by Anurag Pathak about the real-life story of Manoj Kumar Sharma who overcame extreme poverty to become an Indian Police Service officer.

The movie released to theatres on 27 October. The movie released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages.

The film stars Vikrant Massey as Manoj and Medha Shankar plays the female lead.

12th Fail received critical acclaim and emerged a sleeper hit, grossing over ₹55 crore (US$6.9 million) on a ₹20 crore (US$2.5 million) budget.

Vikrant Massey is an Indian actor who works in Hindi films and television.

After completing his education from RD National College, Massey made his acting debut with Dhoom Machaao Dhoom (2007) and worked in television serials such as Dharam Veer (2008), Balika Vadhu (2009–2010) and Qubool Hai (2013). Massey expanded to films with supporting roles in Lootera (2013), Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) and Half Girlfriend (2017).

Meanwhile, Variety confirmed that Emmy Award winner Jimmy Kimmel is back as the host for the upcoming 2024 Oscars ceremony, marking the late-night star's fourth time fronting the show.

This year's celebration of film achievements will be executive produced by Raj Kapoor, Katy Mullan and Hamish Hamilton. Kapoor will also serve as the showrunner, reported Variety.

The 96th Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

