Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a screening of The Sabarmati Report on Monday evening with members of his Cabinet as well as the film cast. The film is based on the burning of a Sabarmati Express coach near Godhra station in 2002. PM Modi had previously showered praise on the film via social media — contending that a 'fake narrative' could only persist for a limited period of time.

“Joined fellow NDA MPs at a screening of ‘The Sabarmati Report’. I commend the makers of the film for their effort,” the PM wrote on X while sharing photos from the screening.

“I watched the film with Prime Minister and all cabinet ministers and many MPs. It was a special experience. I will still not be able to express it in words because I am so happy. This is the highest point of my career, that I got to watch my film with the Prime Minister,” lead actor Vikrant Massey told reporters after the screening.

The film directed by Dheeraj Sarna also features Raashi Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in key roles.

It was declared tax-free in several states ahead of its release on November 15 — including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Fellow cast member Raashii Khanna also echoed Massey, dubbing it a “surreal feeling” and a “high point” in her career.

“We have watched the movie a number of times but today was very special as we got to watch it with the Prime Minister... It's a surreal feeling. It's a high point in my career. The film has been made tax-free in many states and other states are also on the path of making it tax-free. I hope people watch it in large numbers,” she added.

The screening was held in the Parliament complex with members of the Modi Cabinet as well as several prominent BJP MPs in attendance.

“It is a very important film. It is our country's history and the previous government hid facts from the people. The film shows how people played politics in such a grave situation back then,” opined actor-politician Kangana Ranaut.

“The movie has done the work of bringing out the truth in front of the world. The truth cannot be defeated...Various attempts were made to malign the image of PM Modi, Gujarat government...After watching the movie, people will know about the truth and the conspiracies to malign the image of PM Modi, Gujarat government...The leadership of PM Modi and the people of Gujarat have come out innocent,” added BJP MP Mayank Nayak.