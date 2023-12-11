Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually addressed the 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Voice of Youth' workshop. He told the nation to take a pledge, “Whatever I do should be for a developed India". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing the event today, PM Modi said, “Today is a very important day regarding the resolutions of a developed India. I would like to especially congratulate all the Governors who have organized this workshop related to building a developed India."

“Today every person, every institution, and every organization has to move forward with the pledge that whatever I do should be for a developed India. The focus of your goals and your resolutions should be only on developed India," the Prime Minister said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi said this is the historic period when India is going to take a quantum jump. He stated there are a few examples of many such countries that have developed themselves by taking such a quantum jump in a given time.

According to the Prime Minister, this golden age of building a developed India is similar to what people often see during examination days."We have 25 years of Amritkaal in front of us. We have to work round the clock for this Amritkaal and the goals of a developed India," he said.

“That is why I say that this is the right time for India. We have to take advantage of every moment of this immortal time. We must not lose even a single moment," PM Modi said at the Viksit Bharat launch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Prime Minister asserted a strong and empowered society gets created only when the citizens think in the interest of the country, only when they think about the welfare of the country.

“The mentality of the society decides the glimpses of the administration and governance of any country!" he added.

He believes that 'Jan Bhagidari' is such a mantra through which even the biggest resolutions can be accomplished. “Be it 'Digital India', 'Vocal for Local' or Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, we have all seen the power of 'Sabka Prayas'!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi's vision is to actively involve the younger generation in the formulation of national plans, priorities, and goals for the country. The workshop is a key step towards initiating the process of engaging youngsters to share their ideas and suggestions for making India a developed country by 2047.

