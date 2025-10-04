Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Registration, themes, timeline, how to apply and all you need to know

The Union Ministry of Education has launched the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission and the Niti Aayog for students. This innovation initiative is open for students from Class 6 to 12.

Themes: As per the press release by the Ministry of Education, this year students will work around four themes:

Atmanirbhar Bharat – building self-reliant systems and solutions 2. Swadeshi – fostering indigenous ideas and innovation

3. Vocal for Local – promoting local products, crafts, and resources

4. Samriddhi – creating pathways to prosperity and sustainable growth

Key features of Buildathon 1. Students will be innovating together at what is being projected as the world's largest innovation acitivity.

2. Students will also be able to get a practical experience in line with the National Education Policy, 2020.

3. The event will be an inclusive affair, with special focus being given to tribal and remote regions as well as India's aspirational districts.

Registration, submission, and timeline of events 1. Registrations were opened on September 23 and will go on till October 6, 2025.

2. October 6 to 12 has been allotted for preparatory activities for the students.

3. The nationwide Live Buildathon will take place across Indian schools on October 13.

4. Schools will submit entries from October 13 to October 31 to the Education department.

5. November will be the time to evaluate the entries,

6. The list of top winners will be announced in December.

How to apply Students willing to participate have to apply online through their schools. The registration process began on September 23 and will remain open till October 6. There are no costs involved.

The schools have to create teams of students where there should be five to seven members. They have to submit their ideas or protypes in the form of photographs or videos. All teams that participate in the event will be receiving digital participation certificates from the Ministry of Education.

Eligibility criteria There are some eligibility criteria laid down by the ministry for uniform participation:

1. Each team should have five to seven members

2. There can be more than one team from a particular school.

3. Teachers will serve as mentors and will be guiding the students during the period.

4. Entries have to be in the form of concept work, working models, or prototypes.



A national panel of experts will be evaluating the entries, considering factors like feasibility, innovation, as well as social impact.