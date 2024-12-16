News
Villa companies set to greet a happy holiday season on uptick in Christmas, New Year travel
SummaryWith travelers extending their stays to include the midweek holidays of Christmas and New Year's, occupancy rates are at an all-time high at villa companies. However, the influx of new villa listings in popular destinations like Goa is creating a competitive market.
New Delhi: As the year ends, villa rental companies are gearing up for a busy season, buoyed by extended travel plans with two midweek holidays – Christmas is on a Wednesday and New Year’s Eve on a Tuesday.
