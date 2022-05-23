According to a letter by the Press Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind, Vinai Kumar Saxena has been appointed as the Lt. Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi.

"The President of India has been pleased to appoint Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena to be the Lt. Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," it added.

Saxena is scheduled to take charge from the date he assumes charge of his office. His appointment comes days after Anil Baijal resigned from the post citing 'personal reasons'.

"The President of India has accepted the resignation of Shri Anil Baijal as Lt. Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi," read a statement.

Vinai Kumar Saxena is the Chairman of Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC), an Organization under the Ministry of Medium, Small and Micro Enterprise, Govt. of India responsible for generating employment opportunities in rural areas through implementing Khadi & Village Industry programmes.

Anil Baijal, the previous LG of Delhi, a 1969-batch IAS officer, was appointed as the 21st Lieutenant Governor of Delhi in December 2016 after the sudden resignation of Najeeb Jung.

His over five-year tenure was marked by frequent run-ins with the AAP dispensation over administrative jurisdiction and governance-related issues, including one in which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers staged a dharna at the LG office in 2018.

The role of Lieutenant Governor had been at the heart of an all-out power tussle between Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the BJP, which rules at the centre, for years until a landmark Supreme Court judgment in 2018 that spelled out their powers more clearly.