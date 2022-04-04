Vinay Kwatra, who is currently serving as India's ambassador to Nepal, has been appointed new Foreign Secretary, according to an official statement. He will take over from the current foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla from 1 May.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador in Kathmandu, to the post of foreign secretary upon superannuation of Harsh Vardhan Shringla on 30 April," an official release said.

After joining the IFS in 1988, he served as third secretary and then second secretary in the permanent mission of India in Geneva until 1993, where apart from learning the French language, he handled work relating to the UN specialized agencies, as also the Human Rights Commission.

During this period, he also obtained a diploma in International Relations from the Graduate School of International Studies in Geneva.

Between 1993 and 2003, he served as Desk Officer at Headquarters dealing with United Nations, and subsequently in the Diplomatic Missions in South Africa and Uzbekistan.

Between 2003 and 2006, he served as Counsellor and later as the Deputy Chief of Mission in the Embassy of India, Beijing, China. From 2006 to 2010, he represented India at the SAARC Secretariat in Nepal as head of the Trade, Economy and Finance Bureau. From May 2010 till July 2013, he served as Minister (Commerce) in the Embassy of India, Washington.

Between July 2013 and October 2015, Kwatra headed the Policy Planning & Research Division of the Ministry of External Affairs and later served as the head of Americas Division in the Foreign Ministry where he dealt with India’s relations with the United States and Canada.

From October 2015 till August 2017, Kwatra served as Joint Secretary in the office of the Prime Minister of India. From August 2017 till February 2020, he served as the Ambassador of India to France. From March 2020 till date, he is serving as Ambassador of India to Nepal

