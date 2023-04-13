Vinayak Savarkar kin files defamation complaint against Rahul Gandhi in Pune2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 07:49 PM IST
- Satyaki has filed a criminal defamation complaint against Rahul Gandhi alleging the latter had been 'repeatedly defaming' Savarkar on various occasions over the years.
Dealing with one conviction in defamatory row, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his legal team will have to now look forward towards sorting out another defamation case filed by late Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's grandnephew Satyaki Savarkar.
