Dealing with one conviction in defamatory row, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his legal team will have to now look forward towards sorting out another defamation case filed by late Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's grandnephew Satyaki Savarkar.

Satyaki has filed a criminal defamation complaint against Rahul Gandhi alleging the latter had made defamatory statements during his recent visit to the United Kingdom against Savarkar, reported Bar and Bench.

In his complaint, Satyaki Savarkar alleged that Rahul had been “repeatedly defaming" Savarkar on various occasions over the years. He said that on 23 March, 2023, while addressing a gathering of the Overseas Congress at United Kingdom, Gandhi made intentionally wild allegations against Savarkar.

"Gandhi has intentionally made false, malicious and wild allegations against Savarkar, fully knowing the said allegations to be untrue, with the specific objective of harming the reputation and to defame the surname ‘Savarkar’ and to hurt the feelings of the family of late Savarkar," Bar and Bench quoted the complaint.

Apart from this, Satyaki also allged that Gandhi deliberately uttered the words to cause mental agony to him and his family.

On 13 April, the complaint was filed before a chief judicial magistrate in Pune, stating that Rahul Gandhi delivered the actual speech containing “defamatory imputations" in UK, its effect was felt in Pune as it was published and circulated throughout India.

“Gandhi is a habitual offender and has been regularly issuing defamatory statements against Savarkar and others. In fact, he has recently been convicted for criminal defamation in a case and has been sentenced to two years imprisonment. Further, there are at least five or six other cases for defamation pending against the Gandhi in various courts, for defaming other persons and organizations," the complaint highlighted.

Through his complaint, Satyaki sought Rahul Gandhi be summoned and tried in accordance with law. He also sought maximum punishment to be awarded to him and compensation from the Congress leader.