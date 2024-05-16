Vineet Nayyar, former vice chairman of Tech Mahindra, passes away at 85

Sharing the news of Vineet Nayyar's demise, CP Gurnani paid tribute to his ‘mentor’ for shaping his leadership over 30 years. He also highlighted powerful lessons learned in decision-making, resource management, and leadership approach.

Vineet Nayyar, the former vice-chairman of Tech Mahindra, has passed away at 85. From starting off as a district magistrate to overseeing the turnaround of an Indian IT giant marred by scandals, Nayyar wore many hats in his lifetime.

Nayyar started his professional life as a district magistrate before he founded the state-owned Gas Authority of India. He eventually made his way up to the World Bank where he oversaw its infrastructure and energy divisions. Noting his managerial prowess in this time, Shiv Nadar, founder and chairman of HCL Technologies Ltd, prompted Nayyar to enter the IT services sector. Nadar offered him a job at HCL—first as managing director of HCL Corp., then vice-chairman of HCL Technologies and also the founder & CEO of HCL Perot Systems.

However, he oversaw the company going public three years after its founding in 1999 and steered its ship until 2005, two years after HCL sold its stake to Perot for ₹480 crore in what was touted as the biggest deal in Indian IT at the time.

Nayyar was not new to challenges. While at 22, he oversaw the making of India’s biggest gas pipeline between Hazira in Gujarat to Jagdishpur in Uttar Pradesh as a government officer, another formidable challenge. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Every situation has different characteristics. Diagnose what the problem is; go about it systematically; you have to have two-three priorities; plot the priorities as nobody can do everything together," said Nayyar on the ways he approaches problems, in an interview with Mint published in July 2009.

The former World Bank executive joined Tech Mahindra, formerly known as Mahindra British Telecom (MBT), in January 2005 as its vice chair, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD).

It was then time for Nayyar to have arguably his life’s high, which was to revive a company marred by one of India’s biggest financial frauds.

It is useful to know that during this time, Tech Mahindra and Mahindra Satyam were run as two different entities until the former completed the latter’s acquisition in June 2013 after announcing it in 2009.

The task of rebuilding Satyam now lay in the hands of Nayyar, who was the chairman of the Mahindra Satyam board and CP Gurnani, who was the president of Tech Mahindra when Nayyar joined the company, and now the whole-time director and CEO of Mahindra Satyam.

Satyam lost accounts and its operating margins had never really crossed 3%. It dawned upon Nayyar and his close aide Gurnani that the company had to be brought back to health before the merger was completed. Tech Mahindra parent company Mahindra & Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra claimed Satyam gave his company scale, size and export orientation as Tech Mahindra’s clients were largely domestic. Nayyar considered the deal a “match made in heaven."

Simplifying operations One of the moves to rebuild the company was to reduce the operational layers, let go of people Raju had hired in excess to show his company had grown, and to build on the sales front which included regular conversations with clients.

Also read | Senior execs slow on going with AI-related enterprise changes: TCS study “Vineet Nayyar established TechM as one of the top ten Indian IT services companies. Being at the helm, he dominated the growth of the Indian IT services industry. He is one of the leaders who was prevalent at a time when Indian IT services went through a ‘hockey-stick curve’ between the late 90s and 2000s," said Shriram Subramanian, founder of InGovern Research Services.

Former Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani listed the "powerful leadership lessons" he picked from Nayyar. The first of these he listed as "bold is beautiful"—making difficult decisions with clarity and grace.

