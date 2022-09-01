'If you're leaving a corporate career to work at a startup, remember that one of the most important ingredients you'll need to succeed there is belief,' Sugar cosmetics co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh said
Vineeta Singh, Sugar cosmetics co-founder and CEO, famed for her appearance as a judge on the show Shark Tank India has shared exactly what it takes to make it as an entrepreneur. The Shark Tank India judge on Wednesday took to Twitter to share the mindset that is needed for those willing to leave their cushy corporate jobs and wish to launch their own startups.
The Shark Tank India judge wrote, “if you're leaving a corporate career to work at a startup, remember that one of the most important ingredients you'll need to succeed there is belief! Setbacks are inevitable and way too many people interrupt compounding by not having enough belief."
She further wrote, “belief is a rare trait because it often defies logic and it can't be taught at schools or in online courses. It's those moments when you decide to keep pushing through tough times that end up determining how enriching your startup journey will be."
Meanwhile, in another development, just last month, JP Nadda, the President of the BJP affirmed that India has the world's largest startup ecosystem with more than 75,000 startups currently running in India. "India has become the largest ecosystem in the world in terms of startups. Today more than 75,000 startups have come up in India and more than 100 have become unicorns," he said.
The minister further mentioned how due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the global economy slowed down but India continued to develop at a faster rate. "Due to Covid, the world economy had slowed down a lot and at many places, it had come to a halt. But even at that time, the pace of development of India remained and today India's economy is one of the fastest growing economies in the world," Nadda said.
During his speech in Himachal Pradesh, the minister noted that India is currently conducting the largest and fastest immunization in the world and the BJP President praised the efforts of Covid-19 warriors. "Today over 200 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered. We also provided vaccines to other countries for free. I congratulate Chief Minister Jairam Thakur as Himachal came first in both first and second dose administration. We've come to power for 'Seva'," he said.
