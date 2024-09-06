LIVE Updates: Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat join the Congress in the presence of party general secretary KC Venugopal, party leader Pawan Khera, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan and AICC in-charge of Haryana, Deepak Babaria.
Earlier, media reports had stated that Phogat is likely to contest from Julana seat, while Bajrang Punia is likely to contest from the Badli seat as Congress candidates. Badli is a Congress seat while Julana is currently held by Jannayak Janta Party's Amarjeet Dhanda.
Live updates: Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia leave from AICC Headquarters after joining the Congress party
Live updates: Haryana BJP leader Anil Vij took a dig at Vinesh Phogat over joining Congress, saying what objection could they have if she wanted to become "Congress ki beti" from "desh ki beti".
"... Agar woh desh ki beti sey Congress ki beti banna chaahti hai, to hamein kya etraaz hai (if Vinesh wants to become Congress' daughter from being the country's daughter, what objection can we have)," the senior BJP leader said.
Live updates: “ The day Vinesh qualified for finals the country was happy but the next day everyone was sad. At that time, one IT Cell was celebrating..." Bajrang Punia after joining Congress
Live updates: Party election panel will decide whether Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia will contest Haryana assembly polls, says Congress says after the wrestlers join the party
Live updates: "I thank Congress party...Kehte hain na ki bure time mein pata lagta hai ki apna kaun hai...When we were being dragged on the road, all parties except BJP were with us. I feel proud that I have joined a party which stands with women and is ready to fight from 'sadak to sansad...," saids Vinesh Phogat after joining Congress
Live updates: We will not be scared, won't back off; our court case is going on, we will win that also, Vinesh Phogat says after joining Congress
Live updates: “We are paying to raise the voices of women,” says Bajrang Punia after joining Congress
Live updates: "...What BJP IT Cell is saying today that we just wanted to do politics...We had written to all women BJP MPs to stand with us but they still didn't come. We are paying to raise the voices of women but now we know that BJP stands with atrocities against women, and all other parties stand with us. We will work hard to strengthen the Congress party and the nation...The day Vinesh qualified for finals the country was happy but the next day everyone was sad. At that time, one IT Cell was celebrating..," Bajrang Punia said after joining Congress
Live updates: "I thank Congress party...Kehte hain na ki bure time mein pata lagta hai ki apna kaun hai...When we were being dragged on the road, all parties except BJP were with us. I feel proud that I have joined a party which stands with women and is ready to fight from 'sadak to sansad'..."
Live updates: "The fight is continuing, it hasn't ended yet. It's in Court. We will win that fight as well... With the new platform that we are getting today, we will work for the service of the nation. The way we played our game with heart, we will give our best to work for our people. I want to tell my sisters, that I am with them. If there will be no one for you, I will be there, Congress party will be there. I have felt this, and I can assure you that we will be there for sure."
Live updates: Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat's resignation letter
Live updates: “Serving Indian Railways has been a memorable and proud time of my life."
At this point in my life, I have decided to separate myself from the railway service and have submitted my resignation to the competent authorities of the Indian Railways. I will always be grateful to the Indian Railway family for this opportunity given to me by the Railways in the service of the nation," wrestlers Vinesh Phogat posted on X in Hindi.
Live updates: Don't do politics, complete formalities to relieve Vinesh Phogat: Congress' Venugopal to Railway authorities after wrestlers join Congress
Live updates: Vinesh Phogat got showcause notice from Railway authorities, her only 'crime' was to meet Rahul Gandhi, says KC Venugopal of Congress
Live updates: Ahead of joining the Congress on Friday, Olympian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia resigned from their Indian Railway posts.
LIVE Updates: ‘Their personal choice’, Sakshi Malik says on Barjang Punia, Vinesh Phogat joining Congress
LIVE Updates: Olympic medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik said that the choice to join the political party was solely the personal choice of Barjang Punia and Vinesh Phogat.
"I also got several political offers, Sakshi Malik told ANI adding that she refused to take them up because she says she "believes in staying true to my fight for women in wrestling."
Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia to join Congress today ahead of Haryana Assembly elections
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia are set to join Congress party today i.e. on August 6. Earlier, media reports had stated that Phogat is likely to contest from Julana seat, while Bajrang Punia is likely to contest from the Badli seat as Congress candidates. Badli is a Congress seat while Julana is currently held by Jannayak Janta Party's Amarjeet Dhanda.