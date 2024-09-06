Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia are set to join Congress party today i.e. on August 6, sources from the party told Mint. They address that the joining will take place at Congress President Malikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi.

Earlier, media reports had stated that Phogat is likely to contest from Julana seat, while Bajrang Punia is likely to contest from the Badli seat as Congress candidates. Badli is a Congress seat while Julana is currently held by Jannayak Janta Party's Amarjeet Dhanda.

This development came ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections. The voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in the state will be held on October 5. The last date for filing nominations is September 12 while the counting of votes will take place on October 8.

Vinesh and Bajrang, both, had been part of the wrestlers' protest against BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on allegations of sexual harassment. Phogat had announced her retirement as a sportsperson a day after she was disqualified from the 50 kg gold medal bout as she was found 100gms overweight. Since her return, there has been intense speculation that she would enter active politics like her cousin Babita who is a BJP MLA.

Phogat, Punia meet Rahul Earlier on Wdnesday, Punia and Phogat met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The party had also put out a photograph of Gandhi with Phogat and Punia on its official X handle.