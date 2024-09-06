Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia to join Congress today ahead of Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

  • Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia will join the Congress party today at Malikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi. Phogat is expected to contest from Julana and Punia from Badli in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections on October 5.

Livemint
Updated6 Sep 2024, 12:35 PM IST
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi with wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia in New Delhi.
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi with wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia in New Delhi.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia are set to join Congress party today i.e. on August 6, sources from the party told Mint. They address that the joining will take place at Congress President Malikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi.

Earlier, media reports had stated that Phogat is likely to contest from Julana seat, while Bajrang Punia is likely to contest from the Badli seat as Congress candidates. Badli is a Congress seat while Julana is currently held by Jannayak Janta Party's Amarjeet Dhanda.

This development came ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections. The voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in the state will be held on October 5. The last date for filing nominations is September 12 while the counting of votes will take place on October 8.

Vinesh and Bajrang, both, had been part of the wrestlers' protest against BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on allegations of sexual harassment. Phogat had announced her retirement as a sportsperson a day after she was disqualified from the 50 kg gold medal bout as she was found 100gms overweight. Since her return, there has been intense speculation that she would enter active politics like her cousin Babita who is a BJP MLA.

Exit poll banned for Haryana

The Election Commission of India has issued notification prohibiting exit polls for assembly elections in Haryana. The poll panel has banned exit polls from 7 am on September 18 to 6.30 pm on October 5, the last day of polling.

Phogat, Punia meet Rahul

Earlier on Wdnesday, Punia and Phogat met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The party had also put out a photograph of Gandhi with Phogat and Punia on its official X handle.

(This is a breaking news)

First Published:6 Sep 2024, 12:35 PM IST
