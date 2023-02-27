Amid the embroiling dispute between the WFI and the wrestlers over accusations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Wrestler Vinesh Phogat has claimed that a member of the committee is leaking sensitive information to the press and has demanded strict action.

In a post on Twitter, Phogat also mentioned that it is crucial that the investigation is conducted with integrity, and any form of harassment must not be tolerated.

Requirement of action against a member of oversight committee for leaking sensitive information to the press. @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/cUPDDUXhaf — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) February 26, 2023

She said in the post, "It has come to my recent awareness that a sportsperson member of the Oversight Committee has been allegedly leaking contents of the complaint of sexual harassment while reading certain media reports since yesterday. Being a sports person it is extremely disheartening to see a fellow sports-person member of the Oversight Committee has behaved so recklessly. Their attitude towards women is evident from such behaviour."

“It is even more appalling that this sportsperson is a member of both the committees enquiring upon the sexual harassment allegations against high-ranking office bearers of the WFI. All this has placed great mistrust towards the committee proceedings. I am feeling let down at the not just weak but also strategic attempts of this committee member towards what should have been a fair and just investigation. I request that strict action be taken against the member for using his position in such a manner and that they should be immediately removed from the committee."

"The concern is not limited to the proceedings of this investigation itself as I'm sure that the former President is finding support from this member. This member has been acting against the interest of women from day one. The lack of empathy and insensitivity displayed by this sportsperson was shocking during the proceedings of the committee. I request this matter to be investigated and all necessary actions to be taken immediately," she added.