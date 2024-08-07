In a surprising turn of events, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics for failing to meet the weight requirement for her 50 kg weight class. Reports indicate that Phogat exceeded the permissible weight limit by just 100 grams, which could result in her disqualification. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“She was found overweight by 100gm this morning. The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified," said an Indian coach.

The Indian Olympic Association later confirmed the development and requested privacy for the wrestler competing in her third Olympics.

"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women's Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning," the IOA stated.

“No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you to respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," it added.

She had taken down defending champion Yui Susaki en route the finals on Tuesday.

Here's what the rules say... As per reports, for all competitions, weigh-ins are held each morning for the relevant weight category. The weigh-in and medical control process lasts 30 minutes. On the second morning, only wrestlers competing in the repechages and finals need to attend the weigh-in, which is shorter, lasting 15 minutes.

Wrestlers must undergo a medical examination on the first morning and present their license and accreditation at the weigh-in.

The only permitted attire for the weigh-in is the singlet. After being examined by qualified physicians, who must disqualify any wrestler posing a risk of contagious disease, the wrestler can be weighed. There is no weight tolerance allowed for the singlet.