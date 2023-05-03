Vinesh Phogat says tough to stand against 'powerful people'. Top updates on Delhi wrestlers' protest4 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 08:34 AM IST
Vinesh Phogat has been protesting at Jantar Mantar with other top grapplers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment charges
India's ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat has said that it is tough to stand against a powerful person who is misusing his power and position for a very long time.
