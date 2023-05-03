India's ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat has said that it is tough to stand against a powerful person who is misusing his power and position for a very long time.

Phogat has been protesting at Jantar Mantar with other top grapplers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment charges. The wrestlers are demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan.

Here are the top developments on Delhi's wrestler protest:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said representatives of 360 villages in Delhi, including MLAs and councillors, will visit Jantar Mantar today to express solidarity with the wrestlers staging a protest.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat slammed Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for not taking any action and suppressing the matter by forming a committee.

Vinesh claimed that twice in the past sexual harassment cases were reported during the national camp but the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) succeeded in sweeping the matter under the carpet.

WFI chief asserted that if he resigns from his post it would mean that he has accepted the allegations which have been raised by the wrestlers.

Last week, the Delhi Police registered two FIRs against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation of female wrestlers by him.

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia and star wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik on Friday said that they will continue their protest against Bhushan.

The wrestlers have been staging a sit-in since 23 April over allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Several opposition leaders have come forward for the protesting wrestlers. Congress Priyanka Gandhi, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, and other parties like Samajwadi party, Shiv Sena, and DMK, have also expressed solidarity with the wrestlers.

Vinesh Phogat's bold statement:

"During the 2012 national camp, a sexual harassment complaint was lodged at a police station. Within 24 hours that case was hushed up. In 2014 a physio, who was also the trainer of Geeta Phogat, raised a similar matter and he was removed from the camp within 24 hours. From that day, his wife could not participate in any competition.

"Before we started our protest, three months back, we had explained everything to a government official about how sexual harassment was taking place and how women wrestlers were being tortured mentally. The athletes were being pushed to a stage where they could have done anything with their lives.

"We waited for three-four months but when nothing happened, we came to Jantar Mantar. When we met the sports minister, the women wrestlers shared individual incidents related to sexual harassment. The girls were crying before him but no action was taken at that time.

"Sports minister tried to hush up matter yet again by forming a committee. We have tried to raise this issue at every level but the matter was always suppressed," the ace wrestler claimed.

